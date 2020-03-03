In one of the poorest states in the nation, where more than one-quarter of our children live in poverty, we have a moral imperative to make certain basic necessities accessible. That is why the first bill I filed as a new state representative aims to allow local governments to pass tax exemptions on feminine hygiene products and diapers — items required by a majority of our population, including women, babies, the elderly and people with disabilities.
As a mother and grandmother, and someone working in and listening to the needs of our community for decades, I know the importance of this legislation. Cash-strapped families should not have to choose between food and diapers for their babies. Girls who cannot afford tampons should not be forced to skip school because they are menstruating. Elderly people on fixed incomes should have every opportunity to live out their days in sanitary conditions.
It is already well-established in our state constitution that we do not tax items that people need such as prescription medications, prosthetics and dialysis machines, among others. These products are essential to health and quality of life, and diapers, pads, and tampons are no different.
My bill mirrors legislation championed by then-state Sen. JP Morrell of New Orleans during the 2019 legislative session, which failed to become law. When this new bill passes, it will align Louisiana with 13 states that already have such tax exemptions. Legislators in those states understand the importance of reducing the costs of these essentials, and I’m confident my colleagues will too.
I drafted the legislation to give authority to local governments, so each community can decide for itself. The New Orleans City Council has already unanimously passed a resolution by President Helena Moreno in support of my bill, and once it is passed into state law, she will put forth a city ordinance to end local taxes on the products.
Louisiana lingers at the bottom of virtually every national ranking on health and women’s issues. With the passage of this legislation, we can begin reversing that trend and demonstrate our true values. The legislative session begins Monday, and I encourage all to contact their legislators to voice support for House Bill 328.
AIMEE ADATTO FREEMAN
state representative
New Orleans