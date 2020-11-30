I started Wilcox Academy in 2006 after Hurricane Katrina to provide high-quality care for the predominantly African American children of the 7th Ward community as we rebuilt. Wilcox Academy is now rated as a highly proficient quality early childhood education center and has served over 1,000 children and families of every background.
This work has been a labor of love — and sometimes struggle. I’ve often wondered how I could keep serving a family when Mom lost her job or keep my teachers through the summer when families moved.
I applaud Mayor LaToya Cantrell and the City Council for their leadership in putting Proposition 2 on the ballot to create a dedicated funding source for free high-quality early childhood education for low-income children for the next 20 years, without raising taxes. Dedicated funding means families can count on a spot for their child from year to year. This is badly needed, especially now.
The cost of quality care is more than most working families can afford — and young children suffer the consequences. Since 80% of brain development occurs by age 3, our little people’s early experiences build a foundation for future learning, health and emotional development.
Proposition 2 supports the New Orleans City Seats program, which has been a lifesaver for our little people and their families. I’ve heard countless stories from parents in City Seats about how having access to reliable care allowed them to go back to work or school and become more financially stable. For my staff, City Seats funding allowed me to increase salaries and provide professional development. In an industry where the average teacher makes less than $10 per hour, some of my teachers have completed degrees and purchased homes as a result of our participation in the program. This program impacts thousands of families with children enrolled in centers like mine, early learning professionals, and the wider community.
As a mom of three African American sons, I dedicated myself to ensuring they received a solid educational foundation from birth. I have always told them that education is the source of their freedom and cannot be taken away.
On Saturday, we have a chance to invest in the educational foundation of the next generation. I urge you to vote yes on Proposition 2 to expand access to early childhood education for the families who need it most.
ROCHELLE WILCOX
executive director, Wilcox Academy of Early Learning
New Orleans