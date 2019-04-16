JBE agenda:

Gov. John Bel Edwards ran on a pledge to increase the minimum wage in Louisiana and pass comprehensive “equal pay” legislation four years ago. Both items have been on his priorities list since taking office, but neither has gained much traction at the Capitol. Edwards says he will again push his pay legislation in the final year of his first term, but both continue to face resistance from the business community and business-friendly legislators.

More: House Republicans continue to challenge Gov. John Bel Edwards' administration on budget priorities