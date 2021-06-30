We are glad to see Mayor LaToya Cantrell would like to build a new efficient and OSHA-approved city hall to serve New Orleans better. There is a much better location to serve the citizens of New Orleans and also recognize the historic importance of Treme by leaving it intact.
I suggest the location of the defunct former planned Hard Rock Hotel (more later on that) on the corner of Canal and Basin streets is the ideal location to best serve the majority of the people of New Orleans. It is also the best-served corner in the entire city for public transportation. Four streetcar lines, Canal Street, St. Charles Avenue, Basin Street and the riverfront lines connect with transfers. Plus, several city bus lines stop one block away.
With the historic S.H. Kress building demolished, it makes an incredible amount of parking also available with a new parking garage. Of course, it would be important to provide the correct façade to maintain the New Orleans historic feeling.
The properties could be swapped with the current "old" city hall and its parking. It would be great for the current Hard Rock owners who could use it for a hotel or apartments. It comes with parking already built. It is an ideal location near the Superdome and many great restaurants. Let's add a beautiful building to our downtown on historic Canal Street.
DAVID RUBENSTEIN
merchant
New Orleans