It is enlightening to see how the fragile conservative commentators that The Advocate decides to feature always seem to stoop to false equivalency whenever someone on their “team” commits acts that actually threaten American democracy.
For months we have heard how those who invaded the U.S. Capitol seeking to physically block the certification of Joe Biden’s legitimate election as president, encouraged by the sitting president and members of Congress who were attempting to subvert the democratic principle of a peaceful transfer of power, were no different than the millions of Americans who have expressed their First Amendment rights protesting against civil rights abuses.
Now, based upon the April 4 political cartoon, there apparently is no difference between the actions of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas’ wife Virginia, who utilized her position to enlist the aid of the White House chief of staff, Mark Meadows, in this plot to block certification, and the erratic behavior of Abraham Lincoln’s wife Mary, who was severely depressed due to the assassination of her husband and loss of three children, and likely had other undiagnosed medical disorders.
According to the cartoon, each woman is just “crazy” and their husbands should be held equally (un)accountable. Equating one woman's underhanded insider political scheming with another's mental illness is not only dishonest, but misogynous and insensitive as well.
JAMES COLE
medical doctor
New Orleans