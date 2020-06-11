I support of efforts by Mayor LaToya Cantrell and the New Orleans City Council, and Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome of Baton Rouge, to seek Gov. John Bel Edwards’ veto of Senate Bill 189.
Cities across Louisiana should get the full allocation of money designated for municipalities to be able to function and survive. While I support the notion that funds should be used to support economic development activity, I believe those decisions should be made at the local level.
With the costs of services to handle the crisis around the COVID-19 pandemic and the loss of revenue as the state closed down to offset the impact of the deadly virus, local governments are hurting. City governments need financial support to provide quality services to citizens. Financial transactions must be recorded and affirmed. Cities must provide basic services like police protection, transportation, sanitation, and other essential operations. Diverting funding from these cities will hurt their recovery.
I fully support giving local government the discretion to make the best use of CARES Act funds at the local level and I join those urging Gov. Edwards’ veto of SB189, which would divert that funding to other concerns.
ALDEN McDONALD
banker
New Orleans