New Orleans has a new airport terminal and it is already showing signs of neglect. Come on New Orleans, step it up!
The floors don't look like they have been cleaned once since the opening 11 weeks ago. They are already scuffed and marred. This is a basic maintenance issue.
The stainless steel on the luggage carousel could use a wipe down as it already looks aged. There was garbage and cigarette butts littering the drive up ramps to the terminals and the restrooms needed attention.
Yes, you got a new terminal. And it already looks neglected.
ROBERT BUNN
dentist
Lynchburg, Va.