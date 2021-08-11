Last year was the worst in my 34 years as an educator. Teaching through a mask, wiping down tables and chairs hourly, attempting to keep students safely distanced, and daily morning, afternoon, and lunch duties were physically and mentally exhausting. However, teachers in Louisiana did it.
Some school districts even found funding to reward school staff with a small stipend in recognition of their hard work and dedication.
Now we are facing a new year with the restrictions back in place. It is demoralizing and almost too much to bear. I ask you, in which degreed profession is it tolerable to have just 20 minutes to eat lunch?
I realize it is vital to Louisiana's economy that schools reopen. Parents need to go to work; future doctors and nurses need to be taught. But I can't help wondering, if my job is so crucial to the state of Louisiana, why is that not reflected in my pay?
KAY DOODY
educator
Arabi