William Bonin's recent letter about clowns in office left out the biggest clown of all, the incompetent fool y’all elected as president. He has no concept of the lives of ordinary people. He is only concerned with his own wants and needs, and to build up his ego. He dismisses the truth and has no integrity. He is like a 2-year-old who only wants his way. He has ruined our reputation around the world. He kisses up to dictators and despots.
Anyone who is concerned about this country should be concerned about our future. His supporters follow him blindly. He is totally amoral. Five billion dollars is a lot of money that could be spent more effectively. The “great deal maker” is not negotiating; deals and governing require compromising on both sides. He demands and expects everyone to fall down and worship; that is not democracy. Someday, one way or another, he will be out of office, and hopefully, we’ll still have a country that is free.
Judy Rome
retired claims adjuster
River Ridge