Every day for the past week my phone buzzes around the noon hour with another ominous news alert from our local media — headlines like “Hospitalizations Continue to Soar” or “Hospitalizations Set Another Daily Record.” For someone who considers themselves an eternal optimist, the news is rather disheartening these days. Even more concerning is the fact that every day our hospitalizations increase, we are one day closer to what we’ve been trying to stave off this entire pandemic: the failure of our local health care system.
To be clear, at some point in the near future, despite all of the resources we put toward our hospitals, our doctors may be forced to make some very tough decisions. When there’s no more nurses to open new hospital beds and there is nowhere else to send patients — when our hospitals become completely overwhelmed — people will die. I know this because the hospitals are publicly stating their situation, and it is dire.
Our community is heading toward a self-made disaster. The vast majority of COVID-19 patients in our hospitals are unvaccinated. This is not an indictment of those who remain unconvinced about the shot, but it is a clear warning. Please get vaccinated now and wear a mask to prevent this disaster from getting worse.
We do see promising signs. This latest surge of the delta variant has spurred more than 80,000 Louisianans into getting vaccinated since last week. Our health care providers are doing amazing work to maximize hospital capacity and efficiently administer treatment. We’re doing everything we can to fight this pandemic but we need everyone’s help.
The COVID-19 vaccines are safe and effective. Don’t believe me? Then talk to a doctor, not social media. COVID-19 is not a political issue. The health and well-being of our community is not a Democratic issue nor a Republican issue. It is a humanitarian issue.
Wear a mask. Get vaccinated. Save lives.
SHARON WESTON BROOME
mayor-president
Baton Rouge