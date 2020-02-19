As I read the story in Friday’s paper about our Attorney General Jeff Landry and his brother’s business deals with Marco Pasquera to get Mexican welders, the words that stood out to me were, “The documents show that the companies manipulated the guest-worker visa program in a plan … Pasquera says was predicated on not hiring American welders or pipe fitters.”

Given that this state is one of the poorest in the country, large numbers of persons here need jobs. Yet we have one of our great Republican spokespersons working with a man to deny our people work.

Wake up, people! Republicans are only interested in making money for themselves. They do not have your best interest in mind. They care nothing about the poor or the average American or Louisiana worker.

We are too poor a state to be Republican. Open your eyes and ears! Republicans like Landry talk a game that only benefits them and not you.

MERLE T. HARRIS

retired educator

New Orleans