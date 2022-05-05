ACA.voterlists.061219

Voters in Lafayette Parish approved a home rule charter amendment Dec. 8 creating separate city and parish councils for the first time since 1996.

 File photo

I served as a poll commissioner in the election this past Saturday.

It was heartwarming for the people coming in to cast their vote to hear them telling you, “Thanks for your service.”

It was well worth it.

NICHOLAS LAPARA

retired paralegal

Metairie

