I served as a poll commissioner in the election this past Saturday.
It was heartwarming for the people coming in to cast their vote to hear them telling you, “Thanks for your service.”
It was well worth it.
NICHOLAS LAPARA
retired paralegal
Metairie
I served as a poll commissioner in the election this past Saturday.
It was heartwarming for the people coming in to cast their vote to hear them telling you, “Thanks for your service.”
It was well worth it.
NICHOLAS LAPARA
retired paralegal
Metairie
Want to see your opinion published in The Advocate | Times-Picayune? Submit a letter to the editor.
SUBMIT A LETTER TO THE EDITOR.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Purchases made via links on our site may earn us an affiliate commission