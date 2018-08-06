The American Legislative Exchange Council hosts its annual gathering in New Orleans on Aug. 8-10. Lawmakers from every state will collaborate with corporate representatives and lobbyists to create a manual of "model legislation" that legislators then present as their own agenda.
Lawmakers will convene in task forces where corporate reps and legislators have equal voting privileges on “model laws.” They will draft legislation on issues ranging from incarceration, environment and voting rights to education, free speech, health, trade and everything else affecting Americans. Legislators return to their home states to push through legislation designed by corporations for their own benefit.
If anyone ever wondered why certain laws, such as “stand your ground” or voter restriction laws seem to come out of nowhere and then run like wildfire through multiple states, you need to pay attention to ALEC. State legislators dump these “model laws” on their home states, whether or not the laws reflect the majority will of the local electorate. In return, lawmakers look to ALEC’s corporate membership for campaign support in addition to lavish annual gatherings and other junkets, paid for by ALEC’s “scholarship fund.”
ALEC‘s corrosive impact on American democracy should be offensive to all citizens, no matter what your political party or ideology.
While ALEC claims to spend zero dollars in lobbying, a 2012-2016 whistleblower complaint detailed how ExxonMobil injected $1.7 million into ALEC “to promote the oil giant's climate denial policies and legislative agenda, in gross violation of ALEC's 501(c)(3) charitable status.”
In recent years, as ALEC’s toxic impact on politics and policy is more widely known, some legislators and corporations such as Ford, Google, Microsoft, Coca-Cola and others have dropped their membership. Just last month, ExxonMobil announced it was cutting ties. ALEC’s climate change denial agenda was finally too extreme even for ExxonMobil.
ALEC played a key part in the explosion of the US prison population — something that hits home in Louisiana. ALEC was behind many of the toughest sentencing laws, such as the mandatory minimums for nonviolent drug offenders and the “three strikes” laws. ALEC is brutally effective— in 1995 ALEC’s “Truth in Sentencing Act” was signed into law in twenty-five states. ALEC promotes prison privatizations; they write bills promoted by the bail-bond industry; they are behind legislation that has radically expanded the use of prison labor for certain private sectors, something that was once banned so as to reduce unfair competition to private (non-ALEC) companies.
I urge everyone to educate themselves about ALEC and its insidious, undemocratic operations. There is an excellent 2012 PBS documentary: “Brought to you by ALEC.”
Lorraine LeBlanc
actor
New Orleans