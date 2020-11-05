Not long ago, it was a hot topic whether the Ten Commandments might be posted in a courtroom or other public building. But now it seems that the commandments themselves have changed, and at the highest levels. Consider the new commandments that our new masters have given us:
1. If I say it, it’s true.
2. If I do it, it’s right.
3. If I want it, it’s mine.
4. I have a right to do whatever the **** I please; other people have a right to get the **** out of my way.
Let them be your standard for public and private life. Post them wherever you can see; talk about them with your friends; teach them to your children; think about them when you get up in the morning and when you lie down at night.
WILLIAM R. EDWARDS Jr.
retired professor
Lafayette