Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., right, and Bayard Rustin, address a public gathering in the riot-torn area of Los Angeles on Aug. 18, 1965. Rustin was a key player in the 1956 Montgomery bus boycott and is credited with persuading the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. and other boycott leaders to embrace completely the Gandhian principles of nonviolent protest. Rustin was the principal organizer of the 1963 march on Washington, which cemented King's position in the national consciousness. But as an openly gay man, Rustin was shunted into the background out of fear that his homosexuality would hurt the movement. (AP Photo/File) Keyword History, Discrimination, Desegregation