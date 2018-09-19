GAY MARRIAGE RUSTIN
Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., right, and Bayard Rustin, address a public gathering in the riot-torn area of Los Angeles on Aug. 18, 1965. Rustin was a key player in the 1956 Montgomery bus boycott and is credited with persuading the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. and other boycott leaders to embrace completely the Gandhian principles of nonviolent protest. Rustin was the principal organizer of the 1963 march on Washington, which cemented King's position in the national consciousness. But as an openly gay man, Rustin was shunted into the background out of fear that his homosexuality would hurt the movement. (AP Photo/File) Keyword History, Discrimination, Desegregation

I recently saw the picture in which the Miami Dolphins kneel to protest social injustice.

What would the Rev. Martin Luther King do?

He would not disrespect his country or its flag. He would take the social injustice to the street. He would march on police stations, he would march on city halls, he would march on state capitols or march on the nation's capitol.

The players who kneel are grandstanders. They don't want to walk the walk. They take the easy way out.

Letters: Let peace begin with each of us

Social injustice is wrong, but follow MLK's example, and do what he did.

Don Guillot

retired pilot

Slidell

