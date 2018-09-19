I recently saw the picture in which the Miami Dolphins kneel to protest social injustice.
What would the Rev. Martin Luther King do?
He would not disrespect his country or its flag. He would take the social injustice to the street. He would march on police stations, he would march on city halls, he would march on state capitols or march on the nation's capitol.
The players who kneel are grandstanders. They don't want to walk the walk. They take the easy way out.
Social injustice is wrong, but follow MLK's example, and do what he did.
Don Guillot
retired pilot
Slidell