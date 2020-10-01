In a recent commentary, the archbishop of New Orleans set forth the position of the Roman Catholic church on any participation by her clergy or lay officials in politics. The explanation was put in simple terms for all to read. This explanation was well made and well placed. If anyone should have a question about this position, they need look no further.
In addition, the archbishop put forth a list of moral beliefs taught in the Roman Catholic church. That this list can be a political advert or a campaign is a total misunderstanding. The archbishop has a duty as the primary teacher in the Archdiocese of New Orleans to include these in any communication with his flock, which includes all of God’s children in the diocese, Catholic or not. The list is basic tenets, dogma, not opinions.
I recommend that everyone read the archbishop’s commentary once again. Cut it out and put it on the refrigerator. Peruse the words and pray. It is a well-written piece and deserves a second look.
RICHARD N. MILLER
retired IT analyst
New Orleans