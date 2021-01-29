With New Orleans public schools reverting back to online learning in light of worsening COVID-19 positivity rates, schoolteachers across the city once again face the challenge of teaching through a computer. Will reproductive health education continue to be left out?
I serve on the board of the New Orleans Adolescent Reproductive Health Project (NOARHP). Our lessons cover the whole gamut of reproductive health, from biology to consent.
We have observed firsthand that reproductive health education has not been prioritized since schools went online. Last March, we recorded all of our sessions over Zoom and promptly sent them as a replacement for in-person sessions. We were told that our materials would not be used due to the constraints of online teaching.
This was unfortunate news, especially considering the dire need for comprehensive and accurate reproductive health education in our state. In 2018, Louisiana ranked 48 out of 50 states in rates of teen pregnancy among girls aged 15-19. Over the same timeframe, New Orleans saw the highest number of new diagnoses of chlamydia, gonorrhea, primary and secondary syphilis and HIV in the state.
To be clear, I do not mean to lay blame on teachers, who are under intense pressure to create and deliver online lessons. Rather, we at NOARHP want to offer a potential solution as the pandemic rages on: parents.
The essence of home reproductive health education is in productive dialogue that focuses on sex positivity. We interpret sex positivity as giving adolescents the necessary tools to make informed decisions regarding their reproductive health while de-stigmatizing sex.
This would require parents have some basic reproductive health literacy. These things can also be uncomfortable to talk about.
That said, there’s evidence that such an approach can lead to healthy decision-making about sex down the road. One 2010 retrospective study from the International Journal of Sexual Health comparing the behaviors of Dutch and American teenagers found that American teenagers were less likely than their Dutch counterparts to use contraception, limit sexual partners, and delay sexual activity.
The major difference between the experience of the Dutch teenagers and that of the American teenagers in the study was the existence of candid conversations between parent and child about sex that refrained from focusing on the dangers and emphasized sex positivity.
As difficult as these times are, the pandemic could offer an opportunity for parents of New Orleans to engage in meaningful conversations with their children and reinforce the concepts our organization teaches. That way, even as schools remain online for the moment, quality reproductive health education is not left by the wayside.
LUCAS MACHA
medical student
New Orleans