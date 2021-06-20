“Democracy involves more than a set of principles. It’s also a set of practices and disciplines.”
E.J. Dionne’s words in this newspaper reminded me of Ben Franklin’s reply when he was asked after the Constitution was approved, “Do we have a Republic?”
“Yes,” he said, “if we can keep it.”
The question still echoes. If we hope to preserve, protect and defend our Republic we need to practice the responsibilities of citizenship — including acknowledging our mistakes and working to correct them — and discipline ourselves to be actively involved in selecting our leaders and holding them accountable.
Armchair patriotism, bumper-stickers and perpetual flag-flying don’t count.
RUSS WISE
retired
LaPlace