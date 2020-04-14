On March 23, I drove past the proposed Formosa Plastics site and workers were installing utility poles for Formosa, blocking an entire lane on La. 18 and slowing residents as we prepared for the governor’s stay-at-home order.
No police officer was directing traffic, workers were not 6 feet apart, and Formosa didn’t inform residents our main highway would be obstructed while we were fighting for our lives during a pandemic.
It is a gross misrepresentation to say Formosa Plastics halted work due to coronavirus and the high river. This implies that the company stopped construction out of concern for residents.
If Formosa were concerned, it wouldn’t have begun construction on March 23. If RISE St. James had not immediately reported on Formosa’s construction activities, would the company really have stopped?
We can’t bury our loved ones at St. James Catholic Church because of the current flood stage. Formosa Plastics, however, can lay utility poles for a plant that would make throwaway plastics.
Formosa Plastics also broke ground despite multiple gravesites located on its property. On March 11, I stood on Formosa’s site with fellow RISE St. James members to report what Formosa Plastics hasn’t had the conscience to research itself: Along with two confirmed cemeteries, five more potential cemeteries have been found on Formosa’s property.
It is an extreme insult to me and my ancestors that at the site of one of those confirmed cemeteries, Formosa Plastics’ consultants excavated around the cemetery's perimeter. Is it purely coincidence that this cemetery is located at a crucial spot in the company’s site plan?
Formosa Plastics knew of the two confirmed cemeteries in 2018 and never told the St. James Parish Council or the residents. Instead, RISE St. James found out through public records requests and informed the community ourselves. If Formosa cared about our community, why didn’t Janile Parks, spokesperson for Formosa Plastics, inform the parish of the gravesites?
Formosa Plastics has tried to buy its way into our community by handing out food boxes. But what’s a few hundred food boxes when Formosa Plastics blocks our main highway during a pandemic? Or when it receives millions of dollars in tax exemptions and a $12 million grant from the state while we struggle to adapt to this terrifying time?
Our focus should be on protecting and ensuring public health during this pandemic. If this is how Formosa Plastics behaves when we are fighting for our lives, we are more convinced than ever that it has no place in St. James Parish.
SHARON LAVIGNE
director, RISE St. James
St. James