A family that is fighting to keep our 8-year-old safe and effectively treat his pediatric brain cancer would like to thank New Orleans.
Thank you for those who continue to take the social distance and hygiene protocols seriously. A decision to stay home or to develop a discipline about social distancing or hand washing demonstrates that New Orleans cares about the vulnerable, like our son.
It demonstrates the city cares about the medical professionals on the front lines of this virus. Having spent the better part of the last year in hospitals, I can attest to their commitment to serve but also can attest to the limits on the stress that our health care system can reasonably sustain.
Systemwide stress on medical professionals can not only affect treatment of this virus, but change the very definition of "vulnerable" to any with the more common conditions that cannot be served, or served as well, if the health care system is overwhelmed.
The early days of this in New Orleans were particularly scary. We watched our news updates from a hospital room as our son transitioned from treatment for meningitis to chemotherapy. We may only be in the early stages of this thing — there will be many more twists and turns — but things changed from those early days; New Orleans showed how much it cares.
This is all particularly foreign for our city of celebration, but for the City that Care Forgot has shown so well, so far, how much it cares.
TAYLOR BEERY
