Ten years ago, the cities of Baton Rouge and Baker passed a millage to generate local funding for the Capital Area Transit System. In 2012, I was actively engaged in this conversation because I deeply believed that public transportation was critical for greater Baton Rouge, especially for a segment of our population who rely on CATS as the only reliable transportation option they have for work, health care, and shopping. For many in our community, transit is a critical part of their life.
As this millage is up for renewal Nov. 13, transit is even more critical today.
The pandemic has revealed which sectors in our workforce are truly essential for the well-being of this community, which is the same workforce that relies on CATS. Our Baton Rouge community needs essential workers for hospitals, elderly care and child care facilities and more.
Many of the people who work in these sectors, as well as hospitality and retail, use public transportation regularly. Now we need to make sure that the essential part of their lives, transportation, is provided and addressed.
Contrary to what some may think, if this funding is not renewed, CATS will no longer have the financial resources to operate. Buses will stop running, the economy will suffer and critical jobs will be impacted.
Furthermore, it would be the understatement of the year to say that for these people, having to find new ways to get to work would be detrimental to their livelihood and to our economy. To severely impede any segment of our workforce that is willing and eager to show up for work every day, by removing reliable transportation, would be catastrophic for our community.
I urge you to learn more about this upcoming vote on Nov. 13.
RAYMOND A. JETSON
community activist
Baton Rouge