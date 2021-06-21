BR.lsumiddleton.062020 HS 446.JPG
Buy Now

Crews remove the letters spelling Troy H. Middleton Library on the front of the LSU campus building hours after an LSU Board of Supervisors committee approved a motion that will remove the name from the university's main library, June 2020.

 STAFF PHOTO BY HILARY SCHEINUK

The June 8 edition of The Advocate had a truth-be-told letter from the grandchildren of Gen. Troy H. Middleton. I have often wondered why this paper did not receive many letters from people supporting keeping the general's name on the LSU Library. I think the interim president of LSU gave in too soon to a bunch of hotheads who never did anything for their country or LSU. 

If the name of a war hero and ex-president of LSU offend some people, then there is no hope for this country. Should this letter not appear in this paper, then I will know why we have not seen more letters in support of replacing the general's name at LSU.

CLIFF LEONARD

retired

Hammond

Lanny Keller: LSU shouldn't cave to political panic and dishonest attack on Troy Middleton

View comments