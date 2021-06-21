The June 8 edition of The Advocate had a truth-be-told letter from the grandchildren of Gen. Troy H. Middleton. I have often wondered why this paper did not receive many letters from people supporting keeping the general's name on the LSU Library. I think the interim president of LSU gave in too soon to a bunch of hotheads who never did anything for their country or LSU.
If the name of a war hero and ex-president of LSU offend some people, then there is no hope for this country. Should this letter not appear in this paper, then I will know why we have not seen more letters in support of replacing the general's name at LSU.
CLIFF LEONARD
retired
Hammond