They used to make fun of President George W. Bush by calling his deputy chief of staff, Karl Rove, "Bush's Brain." At least we knew who Karl Rove was and that he had a real position in the administration.
President Joe Biden has someone playing his brain in the White House, and no one knows who is playing Biden's brain. The Pulitzer Prize committee should announce that this year's winner will be the press person or persons who exposes who is Biden's brain.
The American public should know who is making the major decisions in the administration so he or she can share the blame or credit for the presidential policies, and to allow a free press to have him or her explain themselves to the American public.
It is time the press assumes its normal historic job and holds someone to account for the White House policies, good and bad. The press's job should not be to cover up who is making the terrible policies like the Afghanistan withdrawal, COVID-19, the Mexican border mess, etc.
CHARLES BARROW
chemical engineer
Baton Rouge