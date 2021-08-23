Last Wednesday, Jaime A. Pinkham, acting assistant secretary of the Army for Civil Works, directed the U.S. Army Corp of Engineers to proceed with an environmental-impact statement before finally acting upon the Formosa Group chemical plant permit.
The purpose of the EIS is to assess the project’s potential impact on the quality of human life in the region.
Also, we found it most interesting that the New Orleans Army Corps of Engineers “district engineer” was directed to transfer the Formosa permit file to the Mississippi Valley “division engineer.”
God has provided us a ram in the bush. We live in a wonderful place with so much potential. We are asking the local government of St. James Parish to hear us and work with us toward a sustainable community for all.
Formosa's massive proposed petrochemical complex would include 10 chemical manufacturing plants and numerous support facilities, just one mile from an elementary school and a small descendant community. The project would worsen climate change and the ocean plastic pollution crisis.
According to Pinkham, the EIS process will provide opportunities for voices to be heard in an open and democratic way — Formosa plastics has been delayed and denied.
We are resolute. We are praying, remembering, and reclaiming our community.
SHARON LAVIGNE
Rise St. James