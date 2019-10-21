Religion was first to claim from its faithful that they should give to those in need. Today, we have the government wanting to take over that part in our lives. Of course, government does not want us to have faith in our religions. It's their competition. I cannot see anyone being charitable for me. Yes, we still give to worthy causes, although we make those decisions. So, all you who think it's a good idea to rely on the democratic socialists to become your decision-makers, think again.
It may be the biggest waste of taxpayers' money we've ever seen. First of all, they, the benefactors, are motivated by getting votes and staying in power in Washington, D.C. and our state capitols. If we are going to elect those types to the highest offices in our land, let us first ask them where they expect to get the money. Most of us will then do what is necessary to protect our wealth so we can pass it on as we wish. Yeah, a lot of us are thinking Roth IRAs or municipal bonds, although they can change those laws. As the percentage of people paying the taxes gets smaller, alternatives for paying for the generosity of socialist politicians can be limited by that same big government. I do believe we can do as well at the local government level for the needy, anyway. At least we will have the federal and state law enforcement authorities to catch those local government embezzlers.
Charles C. Wilson
retired
Hahnville