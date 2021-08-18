We can do this!
We've proved it already with having a terrific Mardi Gras in 2021 by decorating thousands of our houses because having parades in the pandemic would spread disease instead of fun. No one can keep us down!
We love New Orleans and its culture, and each other. The whole world saw it, marveling at the inventive, beautiful, and sometimes hilarious "house floats" whose images went around the globe for weeks.
We love our dedicated medical professionals who work miracles every day and tirelessly care for COVID-19 patients and everyone else needing their expert attention.
We love our children under 12, who so far have not had an approved COVID-19 vaccine available to them.
We love those people in our community who have compromised immune systems, or who, through the natural aging process, are more susceptible to severe illness if they encounter this coronavirus or any of its variants.
We love our local musicians — jazz, classical, hip-hop, whatever — and want to support them while remaining safe.
So let's "fest in place" by hiring one or more musicians to play outdoor concerts on our front porches.
Ang let's get vaccinated and wear masks to let everyone know we love them, and we love New Orleans.
We can do this! We're New Orleans.
JULIANNE NICE
consultant
New Orleans