I notice many new comments about the threat to U.S. Supreme Court integrity because one document was leaked.
Republicans willfully gave up Supreme Court integrity in five key actions in favor of radical right-wing court power and a Supreme Court without integrity that votes their way no matter what:
- When Clarence Thomas was confirmed despite credible evidence that he sexually harassed female supervisees. This behavior makes it impossible for him to rule impartially on cases involving women, sex and women's rights to their own bodies.
- When Mitch McConnell refused to allow the Senate to vote on President Barack Obama's Supreme Court nominee a full year before Obama's term in office ended, a clear contravention of the intent of the Constitution. Our Founding Fathers purposefully had presidents appoint justices to keep a balance between the political parties.
- When Republicans rushed Brett Kavanaugh's appointment through without fully investigating or even interviewing two people who accused him of sexual misconduct. Kavanaugh lied before Congress, and he is conflict-of-interest impaired on cases involving women, sex and women's right to their own bodies.
- When Republicans rushed the confirmation of Amy Coney Barrett right before President Donald Trump lost the election, in direct moral opposition to not having a hearing on Obama’s nomination.
- When Republicans and Democrats did not criminally investigate Thomas for his role and knowledge in the Jan. 6 insurrection, and allow him to continue ruling on issues in which he is clearly unable to be impartial.
Republicans consistently demonstrate they are the biggest threat to the integrity of the Supreme Court.
JOSEPH KEEGAN
social worker
Baton Rouge