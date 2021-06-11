Thank you for the June 10 editorial on the state prison system. While the piece makes great sense and focuses on real issues in leadership, the editorial did not hit the problem: This newspaper did a series of articles on corruption in the prison system from the head to local prison leadership and found numerous indications of nepotism.
According to your own articles, the warden at that time had a son, daughter-in-law, niece and others on the payroll. The current head of the system also had close relatives in some capacity.
I wondered at the time, where was Civil Service? Could only relatives meet the qualifications? And I still wonder.
LINDA JOHNSON
former president, state BESE
Plaquemine