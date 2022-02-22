The Super Bowl halftime show once again hit a new low.
Twenty minutes of men grabbing their crotches (are they checking to see if they're still there?), women twerking, and Mary J. Blige sitting on a platform with her legs wide open. I was finishing up the dishes so I might have missed some of the “highlights.”
Apparently, this type of “performance” is appreciated by a certain segment. However, if the Super Bowl is supposed to be a family show, at least warn us with “Viewer Discretion: Inappropriate Sexual Content,” so we can send the children outside for the duration, or better yet turn off the TV for the sake of everyone.
What kind of messages are we giving our children? Years ago, local high school girls danced for the halftime. We’ve come a long way, baby.
JANE L. HEBERT
retired psychotherapist
Metairie