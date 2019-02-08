Who are these people who are making the laws in our country, the United States of America?
They are either criminally insane (not responsible for their actions due to a psychiatric disease), or hypocrites (persons who put on false appearances of having virtues, morals, and religious beliefs, principles, etc. but which they do not actually possess, and their actions belie their stated beliefs), or evil (profoundly immoral and wicked) — or all of the above.
Little by little, our elected officials try to remove God from our everyday life. We have a moral obligation to vote with an informed conscience.
We cannot sit back and do nothing. Reflecting on the events that took place in New York and Virginia, we must speak up and be the voices for the unborn, the newborns, and for all those that cannot be heard.
To do nothing, we would be no better than the NFL referees with the no-call. This situation is so much more severe.
Jacquelyn K. Vairin
retired OB/Gyn nurse
Metairie