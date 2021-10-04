Imagine teens ostracized from their peers. Imagine them having to deal with side-eyes, snickering and rumors. To make matters worse, they are at odds with their family.
This hurt, lost and confused teen’s mistake: pregnancy. Whether mom or dad, they are tasked with bringing a life into this world with little to no guidance. Teen pregnancy may be stifled if public schools offered sex and relationship classes.
Many false ideas surround teen relationships arise because adults think teens are too young. These same adults may pride themselves on marrying their high school sweetheart.
A recent study by the Pew Research Center found 30% of teens have had sex or a romantic relationship (this includes as young as sixth grade). Adults must not assume what teens know or have experienced. This ignorance feeds the teen pregnancy statistics.
We would like to believe parents would have “the talk.” The Pew Research Center notes a huge deficiency in this conversation. The talk I had with my parents was, “Sex is only for adults — married adults.”
Adults cannot live with blinders on about teen relationships. When we do, we end up with shows like “Teen Mom” and see adults on social media flaunt unhealthy ideas. This misguidance could end like the news story of Raemel Richardson, a young lady who was shot dead by her boyfriend. I believe if she had more knowledge about healthy relationships, she could have made better decisions.
I am not blaming Raemel at all. I am suggesting society failed her. Society tells us the bad that can transfer into adulthood. Having these courses would serve teens in the future.
Not making this information accessible through school courses, we place that responsibility on them. Our fear in teaching what is right feeds the teen pregnancy and relationship statistics.
ALICIA WHITE
student
Port Allen