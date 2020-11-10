It looks as if we have a new president and vice president.
Hard to believe the country elected someone who has never had a job, didn't have family money but is a multimillionaire from political office and has a vice president that cannot answer a serious question without reverting to an annoying laugh — and still not answer the question. That's what we have.
I am sure the country is not paying attention to two South Louisiana parishes, but they will be a microcosm of the country when the Shell refinery at Convent shuts down, if the Democratic Party has its way. Shut down the fossil fuel business and "Big Oil" because supposedly, the temperature outside is 2 degrees hotter than it was in 1919, and see what you get: 1,200 people will be directly unemployed, $24 million in annual parish tax revenue vanished, not to mention periphery jobs lost, increased fuel bills, etc.
I do not think a wind farm can make up for the loss but the new regime seems to think so. I guess those newly unemployed can get jobs as wind turbine mechanics. They will need mechanics when the next hurricane barrels through with 85 mph winds and those blades are strewn from St. James to Clinton.
My grandmother had a fourth-grade education but had more sense than all of these expert politicians put together. I do see the governor is front and center trying to keep the refinery open — he must have orders from the Washington global warming bunch to keep his mouth shut and keep his mask on. What a shame.
RAYMOND CLONINGER
salesman
Lafayette