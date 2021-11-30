Regarding the Oct. 7 article in this newspaper entitled "Report: Steel beams near top of Hard Rock underdesigned," I have only one comment.
My comment pertains to the Occupational Safety and Health Administration citation issued against the engineering firm, citing a "willful violation," alleging that the steel connections were inadequately designed. Is there no room in the entire discussion for a faulty calculation?
Mistakes cannot be dubbed "willful" by OSHA or anyone else. OSHA would have to have known what was in the mind of the designer when the calculations for loads were made. Who would "willfully" design a building to collapse?
RAYMOND H. NOLAN Sr.
retired
Metairie