While in office, President Barack Obama was fond of using a phrase widely attributed to Rev. Martin Luther King, Jr., “the arc of the moral universe is long, but it bends toward justice.” In the hours following the announcement of Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy’s retirement, I wondered if there wasn’t something missing from the old saying.
Among the short list of contenders to replace Kennedy are many who’ve expressed deep contempt for LGBTQ people and have supported criminalizing our existence and our relationships. Bill Pryor, who made it to Trump’s list of top three choices for the seat to which Neil Gorsuch was appointed, argued in the case of Lawrence v. Texas that without the criminalization of same-sex relationships, the law would eventually "logically extend" to activities like "prostitution, adultery, necrophilia, bestiality, incest and pedophilia." Should Pryor or another like him assume a seat on the Supreme Court, we can say goodbye to any chance we had of being recognized by the court as a protected class for nondiscrimination in employment, housing, and public accommodations.
In much of the country, this issue has been settled by state legislatures, but not in Louisiana. Under state law, gay and trans people can legally be fired, evicted, and denied access to public accommodations because of who we are or who we love. I wish I could tell you that this isn’t happening in our communities in 2018, but as the president of Louisiana Trans Advocates, I field calls and emails from people across the state every week who are experiencing discrimination in their communities. And the 2015 U.S. Trans Survey showed rampant discrimination, abuse and harassment of transgender Louisianans in our schools, workplaces, health care centers and law enforcement offices.
The bend of the arc is conditional. It bends toward justice when a critical mass pushes it toward justice. As the only transgender person walking the halls of the Legislature, I’ve had countless conversations with people in positions of power, many of whom I consider friends, who are eager to express their support for the civil rights of my community. They tell me in quiet, excited voices that they believe love is love, transgender status is innate, and discrimination is wrong. But when it’s time for the votes to be counted, their quiet support too often transforms into fearful silence, save the echo of their footsteps as they seem to suddenly remember they have somewhere else to be.
It’s to them I am writing now and to all good-hearted people who quietly support their gay and transgender family members, neighbors and colleagues. Don’t silence your voice. As a friend and ally with objectively less to lose from speaking out, you have a responsibility to push the arc of the universe toward justice.
DYLAN WAGUESPACK
Louisiana Trans Advocates
Baton Rouge