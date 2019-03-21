Three white hearses, carrying Billy Ernest and his children Summer Ernest, 20, and Tanner Ernest, 17, to their final resting places, come down Edgewood Drive, leaving Abundant Life Church and traveling to Evergreen Memorial Park & Mausoleum in Denham Springs, Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019, after funeral services for the three, who were among the five that Dakota Theriot, 21, has confessed to killing recently.