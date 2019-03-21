Baton Rouge and our neighboring communities continue to experience gun violence on an ongoing basis. Consider the horrific killing of five individuals by Dakota Theriot that shattered so many lives. In so many cases, we shake our heads and wonder: “How could this person — with a documented history of violence — have been allowed to gain access to a gun? Why didn’t someone prevent this person — who posed a credible and imminent threat to others — from acquiring a gun?”
America’s gun death rate is tragic — 10 times higher than in other developed countries. Every year, over 36,000 Americans are killed in acts of gun violence and approximately 100,000 more are shot and injured. These killings occur in our elementary and high schools, college campuses, hospitals, movie theaters, public gathering places, houses of worship and in our streets. Sadly, more than 22,000 Americans die of firearm suicide every year.
While we do not naively believe there are simple solutions to the complex epidemic of gun violence, we are convinced that there are commonsense legislative steps that can be taken to reduce this slaughter. Examples include strengthening the background check system for gun purchases and passing red flag laws that prohibit those who are a danger to themselves or others from possessing firearms. This is just common sense.
Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America is an organization focused on advocacy for public safety measures that can reduce gun violence in our communities. No one in this organization is advocating gun confiscation or Second Amendment repeal. We are focused on effective solutions to lax gun laws that put our families in harm’s way. Think of it like this: If a plane fell from the sky every single day killing a hundred or more people, wouldn’t we demand measures to ensure airline safety? The equivalent of at least 100 people a day are dying from gun violence in the United States. Can’t we do better?
You can find out more about the Moms Demand Action group by joining us at our April 9 meeting at 6:30 p.m. at the Main Library in Baton Rouge or text READY to 644-33 to receive information about joining a group in your community.
It doesn’t have to be this way.
Nanette Olivier
Sandy Brown
Moms Demand Action
Baton Rouge