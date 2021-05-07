Texas and Louisiana are running neck and neck sending such incompetent nincompoops to the U.S. Senate: Texas with Ted Cruz, half asleep during the president’s address, and our guy, John N. Kennedy, chomping on a big wad of gum the same night.
What’s happened to decorum?
Now, John Kennedy rushes in with unsubstantiated misstatements of the facts surrounding the upcoming 10-week seminar at Tulane University that includes Hunter Biden as well as many other very distinguished participants. All of them are coming to add their valuable input to the seminar.
Kennedy would do well to keep his ill-informed opinions to himself until we can elect a more capable person to represent Louisiana.
KENDRICK THOMPSON
sales
Baton Rouge