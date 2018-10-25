No one person is responsible for our divided country. We all share in this. Even within families, members clash because they are so rigid in their beliefs. Where do we think this will end? Can we ever come together again? Why are we allowing this divisiveness to happen?
We blame our legislators for not being able to resolve their differences. And yet neither can we. Compromise has become a poisonous word. But, I believe, and definitely hope, that we can all look past our differences to our common values. Then, it doesn’t matter whether we believe exactly the same. It will only matter that we have a lot in common and can still get along sufficiently to find that common ground.
I must start with myself. Listening is truly more important than constantly trying to preach in support of my positions.
As individuals of our republic, we must listen and make compromises happen. Our Democracy depends upon our rising to this challenge. We must all do it.
Mary Larson
retired CPA
Baton Rouge