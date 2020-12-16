Our community’s first responders and frontline health-care professionals exemplify heroism every day. This year, with several natural disasters and the persistent threat of COVID-19, they’ve had to summon even greater reserves of dedication, courage and compassion to ensure the health and safety of the rest of us.
Storms and pandemics have kept our attention for much of 2020, and it is perhaps easy to forget that the daily duties first responders routinely undertake continue unabated.
I received a stark reminder of this on the night of Dec. 10 when a multi-vehicle accident occurred near the university campus. Automobile accidents are not unusual near campus but the loud boom from this crash was startling. I immediately called 911 and went to the accident scene concerned that our students may have been involved. Lafayette Police and Fire Departments, as well as Acadian Ambulance medics, had already arrived.
I watched as police secured the accident site, rerouted and managed traffic away from the busy intersection, assessed the conditions of accident victims and interviewed witnesses. Firefighters worked for several minutes to extract passengers from an overturned vehicle in the middle of the intersection and spread absorbent on leaking fluids. Paramedics treated multiple victims and placed some on gurneys for transportation to the hospital. The teamwork among the agencies was impressive.
These first responders answered chaos and fear with composure and professionalism. They did more than manage the scene — they brought confidence to those involved in the crash that everything and everyone was going to be OK. And, to the best of my knowledge, they were.
We too often take for granted the heroes who live and work among us. It’s hard for most of us to imagine the regular encounters with life and death first responders willingly accept to protect members of this community.
They are our neighbors and friends — and often, when it matters most, they are a lifeline. We owe them our thanks and respect.
JOSEPH SAVOIE
president, University of Louisiana at Lafayette
Lafayette