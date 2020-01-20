I wish to compliment this newspaper for having Cal Thomas as a contributor.
His Jan. 11 article, “Iran’s leaders deserve to be replaced,” was excellent and should be read by all your readers. In this day and time it is nice to have all views expressed and not just one side.
Hopefully your cartoonist will start having cartoons giving equal coverage and not just featuring President Donald Trump, often inappropriately.
On the same day there was an excellent article by Byron York, “John Bolton shakes up Senate trial plans.”
J. DWIGHT LEBLANC Jr.
attorney
New Orleans