What do you remember most about your kindergarten teacher? Mine, Mrs. O'Neil, had a warm and inviting classroom. At 37, I can still picture where my assigned seat was in her tidy classroom filled with colorful bulletin boards.
When my son starts kindergarten Monday and embraces what is truly an American rite of passage, he will likely not have a (permanent) teacher at all. In his award-winning (public) Montessori classroom, children spend three years with the same teacher starting at age three. And last week, after months of Dr. Sito Narcisse and staff implementing disrespectful, devaluing policies, our beloved and fantastic teacher of two years quit.
Hundreds of vacancies at East Baton Rouge schools are not just part of the nationwide educator shortage. Instead, they are a local response to failed leadership. For example, Superintendent Narcisse implemented a plan to address shortages at "lower performing" schools, which told veteran educators they were automatically reassigned from schools some had taught at for decades. Narcisse, by the way, has done the same thing with the same result at other districts, one of which ran him off to great fanfare.
At a hiring fair in May, one veteran educator wept on my shoulder: "I love my students. I love my school. This is my career and my calling. Why is this happening?"
When you reassign teachers to fill a vacancy, they quit. And then you have two vacancies, instead of one. Pretending not to know this is cruel and willful negligence and leaves underserved, "underperforming" schools even more vulnerable. After two years of going above and beyond in a pandemic, and more than two decades of disrespect, low pay, constantly changing standards for evaluation and rollbacks of due process for educators (both at the state and local level), our teachers have had it.
What will my son remember most about his kindergarten teacher? An empty chair? An unqualified substitute? Let's empty one last chair and fill it with authentic leadership for our children. Release Narcisse.
MARY-PATRICIA WRAY
lobbyist
Baton Rouge