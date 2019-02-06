Louisiana is ground zero when it comes to overturning abortion access, and Dan Fagan’s Feb. 3 article, “Louisiana fighting abortion the way it should’ve fought slavery,” celebrating this loss of health care, cannot stand unchallenged by the Louisiana nurses of the Radical Nurses Collective.
We know that this Thursday’s Supreme Court review of the Louisiana bill — requiring physicians to have hospital admitting privileges within 30 miles of clinics — could result in the closure of the three remaining clinics in Louisiana. Based on research published in the American Journal of Public Health in 2017, one in four women will have an abortion by the time they are 44 years old. We are concerned about the health and safety of our patients, community members, friends, and loved ones if Louisiana women no longer have access to accessible, affordable, and legal abortion services.
We recognize our duty to care for patients and families throughout their life span using evidence-based research. We support patients' decision-making and access to health care as set out by the American Nurses Association’s Code of Ethics. The research indicates that the rate of major complications from abortion in the first trimester, necessitating hospital admission, is 0.05 percent, and approximately 1 percent in the second trimester. These levels of complication are not consistent with a requirement for admitting privileges, indicating the law is based on ideology as opposed to evidence.
We are concerned that Louisiana women will die because of lack of access to abortion clinics in our state. Closing the clinics will put an undue burden on women seeking abortion services. All of the states surrounding Louisiana — namely Arkansas, Texas, and Mississippi — have mandatory waiting periods between appointments, spanning from 24 to 48 hours. This adds additional expenses such as paying for hotels, food, transport, and child care, not to mention missed pay due to time away from work.
According to the Census Bureau, 20 percent of Louisiana families live in poverty, the second-highest rate in the nation. We have the highest number of children living in poverty and the largest gender wage gap in the nation. A true injustice is Gov. John Bel Edwards and Attorney General Jeff Landry working to strip legitimate and legal health care away from thousands of Louisiana women. We want universal access to contraception, and medically accurate and comprehensive sexual education in our schools. We want Louisiana’s women to have parity in pay with men and access to maternity leave. We do not want to rank last in the majority of health indicators anymore. These poor outcomes are a result of political decision-making in Baton Rouge that fails to center the health and well-being of Louisianans. As nurses, we want more health care in our state, not less.
Vanessa Shields-Haas
Radical Nurses Collective
New Orleans