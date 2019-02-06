Keith Horcasitas and his wife Maria Horcasitas and many others march down Fourth Street Saturday, Jan. 26, 2019 just after the start of the Louisiana Life March South, which began near the State Capitol gardens and finished with a program at Galvez Plaza on North Boulevard. The march was sponsored by Louisiana Right to Life, Louisiana Baptist Convention, Louisiana Conference of Catholic Bishops, United Pentecostal Church of Louisiana, Louisiana Family Forum, the Knights of Columbus, Baton Rouge Right to Life, Caring to Love Ministries, and Louisiana’s Concerned Women for America. The event was held 46 years after the landmark 1973 Supreme Court decision in Roe v. Wade that established a woman's legal right to an abortion.