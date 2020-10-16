This is stupid simple but we have forgotten: The government is a business and we the people are the owners.
We hire politicians on a two- to six-year contract to manage the day-to-day affairs of our business. They have every right to tell government workers what to do because they are managers, but they have no right to tell the owners. They are the hired help, they can recommend to the owners.
They can try to persuade the owners, but they have no right to “mandate” anything to the owners.
PAT SHANLEY
small-business owner
Denham Springs