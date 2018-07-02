The House of Representatives could be putting our nation’s oceans on a dangerous path by passing a bill that would threaten the health and productivity of U.S. fisheries.
Our seafood and sportfish caught in U.S. federal waters are managed under the Magnuson-Stevens Act, which mandates that all fisheries have annual catch limits that are based in sound science. H.R. 200, the “Strengthening Fishing Communities and Increasing Flexibility in Fisheries Management Act of 2017,” would undermine this science-based approach to fisheries management by allowing economics to play a greater role in determining how many fish can be caught each year.
We’ve gone down this road before. Our nation’s fisheries were once managed for the greatest short-term economic gain, leading to widespread overfishing of the resource. When fisheries were on the brink of collapse in the 80s and 90s, Congress twice passed improvements to the law — with bipartisan support — to make sure all fisheries management decisions are grounded in sound science and to ensure our American fishing tradition could continue for generations.
These improvements are working; under the Magnuson-Stevens Act, 44 overfished stocks have been rebuilt and instances of overfishing are far fewer.
Now some members of Congress want to roll back our successful federal fisheries law with H.R. 200. Representatives Scalise and Richmond should stand up for coastal communities and oppose this bill. We must keep science-based management of our fisheries to ensure that commercial and recreational fishing around our country has a strong and prosperous future.
Raleigh Hoke
campaign director
New Orleans