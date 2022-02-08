What a photo opportunity for the Baton Rouge police. The police officers walking down the middle of the street in broad daylight to assure that they are on duty.
To begin with, individuals that commit the crimes in these areas are in bed during the middle of the day. They work at night.
If someone really wants to help combat crime in these areas, move the police officers out of the giant building on Airline Highway and into some substations set up at strategic locations throughout the areas that need the added protection. If the city would set up substations for every 5- to 10-block area and those officers were responsible for patrolling that section, I do believe it would greatly deter crime.
I also find it difficult to believe that police officers are trying to convince me that it is safe to walk the street when they are wearing full body armor. Get out of the cars and back on the streets and patrol the neighborhood. Driving around in a car is not patrolling. The criminal knows that you are checking a box and that you are not going to stay in that area.
Someone that is assigned to a substation in that area and routinely walks a beat is going to be there for a full shift. The criminal element and their customers are not very likely to show up if that happens. I am sure that someone about to do something stupid would not like having a patrol officer walking up to them and asking how the evening is going, or what are they doing on the corner at midnight.
RICHARD STAGNOLI
retired safety auditor
Central