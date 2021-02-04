Just the other day as I was driving to work, got on Interstate 10 at Siegen Lane, got off at North Street. I noticed an inordinate amount of fresh litter along I-10. The whole way, a Waste Management garbage truck spewed litter/trash along I-10, thousands of pieces. I got the truck number and was ready to follow through.
I called EBR 311, but EBR does not pick up trash on the interstate and they referred me to the Department of Transportation and Development. I called DOTD's district office, which referred me to Waste Management as a complaint has to be made.
Wonder why we look like we do? No one takes responsibility for the litter and no one picks it up. As Pogo said, “We have met the enemy and he is us.”
KEN NAQUIN
association executive
Baton Rouge