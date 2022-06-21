Have you ever given money to a friend “in need” to find out they squandered your gift?
Did they spend it on something that you would never have even considered, especially if you were in the same dire financial straits as they were in?
Perhaps you have and perhaps you are doing it today without knowing it. Gaming — or should I call it for what is “gambling” — is everywhere in our state. You can buy lottery tickets at your local convenience store, you can visit a river boat or you can go online and bet your heart (and wallet) completely out.
But should gambling be allowed for everyone? Far too many in Louisiana don’t earn enough to support themselves.
Fortunately, the government has safety nets to help these people. Helping people in need is a good thing. But should these same people be allowed to gamble using money that is in part the public’s money? Is that the best use of the support that they have been given?
Let’s help keep them from financially hurting themselves. Let’s ban gambling for those on a need-based government assistance.
PAUL WALLACE
engineer
Baton Rouge