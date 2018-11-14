To all of the wonderful people who have shown love and support to us after the death of our son, Wayde Sims:

No words could ever convey our gratitude for the love and support you have provided to us and our entire family during this tremendously difficult time. The countless hugs and kisses, the texts and calls, the food and gifts, the flowers and plants, and most importantly the continuous prayers all provided strength at a time when we couldn’t have stood alone. We will be forever grateful for the endless display of compassion and loving sympathy that everyone has shown!

Wayde was our everything! He was such a source of joy in our lives. We will miss his fun-loving nature, his infectious smile and caring spirit. We find comfort in knowing that Wayde touched so many people, in and around the state of Louisiana and the world. We thank you for honoring his life in such a sincere and heartfelt manner.

LSU men's basketball team will wear Wayde Sims patch this season, coach Will Wade says LSU will wear a patch on their uniforms this season in memory of LSU forward Wayde Sims, who was shot and killed Sept. 28.

We tried to reach out and thank everyone personally, but I’m sure some of you were missed. Please know this was unintentional, as we wholeheartedly appreciate each of you.

We would like to especially thank our family, friends, colleagues, Healing Place Church, Baton Rouge law enforcement and Louisiana State University for the outpouring of love and support.

Please continue to keep our family in your prayers as we will never fully recover from our loss. We will need your continuous love and support in months and years to come!

Only by the Grace of God we will get through this. Remember to smile and care for others. It’s what Wayde would want.

May God Bless you.

Wayne and Fay Sims, #Forever 44

parents of Wayde Sims

