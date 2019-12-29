In his recent letter, Emile Miller is critical of U.S. Representative Steve Scalise and soon-to-be state Sen. Cameron Henry. Phrases such as "political games" are bandied about, along with the accusation that "these folks play with our government." I disagree.
Miller is correct when he says that Henry has twice voted against government speeding up its procedures to spend tax money, but I think that is a good thing. It is something taxpayers should applaud. The government should not speed up its spending based on projections of how much tax money it can wrangle from us in the future.
In fact, I'll go a step further. The government should slow down its wasteful spending, not speed it up. And one more thing, it should then give the taxpayers a refund with the money it saves.
Who in his right mind thinks the government spends our tax money wisely, efficiently and carefully? Why in the world would you want to speed that up? Most government spending is like flushing money right down the toilet bowl. Wanting to speed it up is like seeing a leak in your water pipes, and knowing that you are paying for that leaking water, you want to speed the leak up. If you ask me, that's plain nuts.
So I congratulate Henry and U.S. House Republican Whip Steve Scalise. They are looking out for taxpayers. They deserve thanks, not accusations.
Mike Weinberger
retired
New Orleans