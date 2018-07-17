America has a big drug problem. The U.S. has the highest drug prices in the world and average Americans can’t afford the medicine they need. The industry claims that high prices fund innovation, but it reaps a 23 percent return on investment, compared to 6 percent for the average Fortune 500 firm.
Why don’t our elected officials take action? Pharma spent $279 million last year lobbying Congress and blocked Medicare from negotiating price discounts that could save $15 billion a year. President Donald Trump promised to tackle drug costs on the campaign trail, but the toughest part of his plan is to post drug prices on TV ads.
Louisiana’s Congressional delegation is supposed to represent the voters of this state, not the pharmaceutical industry. However, former U.S. Rep. Billy Tauzin voted to prevent Medicare from negotiating drug prices. Not surprisingly, he became the CEO of PHARMA, the industry’s lobbying group. The industry has given more than $316,950 to U.S. Rep. Steve Scalise, who serves on the Energy and Commerce Committee that oversees drug prices.
Citizens must demand reform. Several physician leaders in the U.S. and Canada have proposed a package of commonsense reforms that would dramatically increase access to medicine. For example, the U.S. could support the manufacture of generics, and curb corporate influence on lawmakers and the FDA. Ultimately, we could create a national formulary where the most effective medications would be covered under a Medicare-for-all system, which would harness the negotiating power of the federal government.
Dr. Elmore Rigamer
psychiatrist
New Orleans