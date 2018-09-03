The CDC just reported that there was a 31 percent increase in U.S. sexually transmitted disease cases from 2013 to 2017. Louisiana, being No. 1 in syphilis case rates and No. 2 for chlamydia and gonorrhea case rates for the United States, represents the crest of this dreadful wave.
Despite the fact that we are suffering from this epidemic of STDs, there is no comprehensive, meaningful, state-mandated STD education in Louisiana schools. This haphazard approach to sexual education must end if we hope to reverse this terrible upward trend with Louisiana at its peak. How long can we endure being the worst of the worst in this category, the consequences of which can have lifelong repercussion for the sufferers, mostly young people between 15 and 25 years of age? If the individual school districts cannot or will not honestly approach this epidemic, then the Legislature, with the assistance of health professionals, must take responsibility. We owe it to our children.
David Holcombe
president, Louisiana Public Health Association
Alexandria